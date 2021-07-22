Firefighters from multiple agencies quickly doused a grass fire late Wednesday, July 21 near Huntington that might have been sparked by the illegal use of fireworks.
The fire, which started on the north side of the Durbin Creek Road just west of Interstate 84, burned an estimated 10 acres, said Al Crouch of the Bureau of Land Management’s Vale District.
Multiple drivers on the freeway reported the fire just after 10 p.m., Crouch said. The blaze was about a quarter-mile west of the freeway.
Firefighters from the Huntington Fire Department, the local Rangeland Fire Protection Association and the BLM worked on the blaze.
Crouch said the firefighters corralled the fire just before a stretch of gusty winds that could have caused the flames to spread quickly through the dry grass in the area.
The fire was contained at 1:50 a.m. on Thursday, July 22.
Crouch said Oregon State Police is investigating the fire, with assistance from BLM.
He said investigators have identified a person who might have been lighting fireworks in the area.
Fireworks are illegal on public land managed by the BLM. Crouch said the fire started near the boundary between BLM and private property.
