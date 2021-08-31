An aerial armada that dumped thousands of gallons of fire retardant and water over a few hours slowed a fast-moving wildfire that flared up Monday afternoon, Aug. 30 and has burned about 60 acres in one of the most inaccessible parts of the Elkhorn Mountains.
The human-caused blaze in the upper reaches of the Rock Creek canyon, about 13 air miles northwest of Baker City, started in a forest type where flames can race through in certain conditions, said Joel McCraw, fire management officer for the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest’s Whitman Ranger District.
Most of the trees are subalpine firs, a species that has high concentrations of flammable oil in the needles, and branches that tend to start near the ground, making it easier for fire to spread from the ground to the trees’ crowns.
“When it does get established in subalpine firs it can be a challenge to fight,” McCraw said. “Very volatile.”
Indeed, the fire, reported about 3 p.m. Monday by the lookout on Mount Ireland and by citizens, was torching trees and spreading through tree crowns, conditions too dangerous to have firefighters rappel from helicopters, McCraw said.
There are no roads within a mile of the fire, and the only access is by foot on the Rock Creek trail, he said.
Given the limited access, all firefighting Monday evening and into Tuesday afternoon was from the air, McCraw said.
Two helicopters dropped water on flames, while five tankers — three multi-engine planes from Moses Lake, Washington, and a pair of single-engine planes from La Grande — spread retardant.
The air crews took advantage of natural fire barriers, McCraw said, including rock cliffs and fields of boulders and scree.
“In some areas the fire ran up into the cliffs and ran out of fuel,” he said.
The Rock Creek canyon, which runs roughly north-south, is bordered on the west by cliffs, with the Elkhorn Crest trail running just on the west side of the ridgetop.
There are thickets of subalpine fir elsewhere, interspersed with meadows along the creek. Rock Creek starts at Rock Creek Lake, one of the most scenic spots in the range, at the northern base of Rock Creek Butte, highest peak in the Elkhorns at 9,106 feet.
The fire started about 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 miles northwest of the lake, McCraw said.
The situation would have been even more dangerous had the fire started farther down the canyon, he said, because the forest is more contiguous, with fewer of the rock barriers that prevail at the head of the canyon.
The La Grande Interagency Hot Shot crew of 20 firefighters hiked into the fire on Tuesday afternoon, McCraw said.
The initial plan was to have smokejumpers work on the fire, but conditions were too dangerous, in part due to the terrain, to have them parachute into the fire Tuesday afternoon.
McCraw said pilots reported “minimal smoke” from the fire Tuesday afternoon.
“We’re still not out of the woods yet, but we feel pretty good about it for sure,” he said.
McCraw said fire investigators have not had a chance to look at the site, although the fire definitely was human-caused.
He reminded forest visitors that the fire danger remains high, and that campfires are allowed only in designated campgrounds and recreation sites. There are no such sites near the upper Rock Creek canyon.
