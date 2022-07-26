Performers of the Nimiipuu Experience, colloquially Nez Perce, arrived in ornate, historic dressage on July 21 for traditional performance and oral history of the indiginous nation before a small crowd of Baker citizens.

The term Nez Perce was French for ‘Nose Pierced’, at the time applied to a wide region of native territories. The Nimiipuu did not historically practice nose piercing, however the misnomer stuck in parlance long enough to become adopted in culture.

