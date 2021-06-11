Nixyaawii pulled away from Baker in a nonleague boys basketball game Wednesday, June 9 in the Baker gym.
Baker trailed 50-43 after three quarters, but the Eagles went on an 18-8 run in the final period.
Nixyaawii improved to 8-1, its only loss by a single point, 85-84, to Yakama Tribal of Washington on June 7. Nixyaawii has dominated its Oregon opponents, including a 77-41 win over La Grande June 1, and two wins over Powder Valley, 64-25 on May 26 and 84-45 on June 10.
Baker lost its second straight game to fall to 5-3.
Senior Gabe Gambleton continued his torrid stretch, scoring a game-high 23 points against Nixyaawii, following a 35-point performance in a 70-69 loss to La Grande on Tuesday, June 8.
Baker played host to Nyssa on Friday.
Results will be published in the June 15 issue of the Baker City Herald.
NIXYAAWII (68)
G. Sams 3 2-2 8, Abrahamson 2 0-0 6, Burns 10 2-3 22, Howle 1 0-0 2, D. Sams 8 0-0 17, Barkley 1 0-0 2, Deming 5 1-1 11. Totals 30 5-6 68.
BAKER (51)
Gambleton 9 4-7 23, Harper 0 0-0 0, Quintela 0 202 2, Younger 0 0-0 0, Dalke 0 2-2 2, Spike 5 0-0 11, Hobson 2 0-0 5, Wright 0 0-0 0, Van Arsdall 3 2-3 8, Michell 0 0-0 0, Pepera 0 0-0 0, Morrison 0 0-0 0, Conklin 0 0-0 0, McCulloch 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 10-14 51.
Nixyaawii 17 17 16 18 — 68
Baker 18 12 13 8 — 51
Three-point baskets — Abrahamson 2, D. Sams, Gambleton, Spike, Hobson. Total fouls — Nixyaawii 10, Baker 13. Technical — Deming.
