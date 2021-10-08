JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Grayson McCall threw a 99-yard touchdown pass on his first attempt and No. 15 Coastal Carolina beat Arkansas State 52-20 on Thursday night, Oct. 7 for its 11th straight victory.
McCall completed 18 of 23 passes for a career-high 365 yards and four touchdowns without an interception.
Isaiah Likely also had a big night, catching eight passes for 232 yards and four touchdowns — all career highs — and kicking the game off with the school-record 99-yarder.
He became the first tight end in Sun Belt Conference history with four touchdown catches in a game.
“I got the best quarterback in the nation, the best O-Line in the nation. The reason we score 50 points in a game is the chemistry,” Likely said. “Our mantra is to score as many points as we can. Score 50 points and get a burger. I love burgers.”
Coastal Carolina (6-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) also got scoring runs of 64 yards from Reese White and 67 yards from backup quarterback Bryce Carpenter. — both career longs.
“I thought we played really well the first half and clamped them down,” Chanticleers coach Jamey Chadwell said.
The Chanticleers forced a punt on Arkansas State's game-opening drive and took over on the 1. A run up the middle went nowhere and on second down, McCall, standing in the middle of the end zone, lofted a pass to tight end Likely, who made the catch in stride just past the 20 and raced downfield untouched for the score.
“That was a great way to start,” Chadwell said.
Shermari Jones, back after missing two games to injury, rushed for 113 yards on 10 carries and dragged a defender into the end zone on a touchdown run from the 8.
Coastal Carolina rushed for 294 yards, averaging 8.2 yards per carry. The Chanticleers piled up 685 yards of total offense, holding Arkansas State (1-5, 0-2) to 273, including 18 on the ground.
“We've got to stop the run, we emphasized that all week,” Coastal Carolina defensive tackle C.J. Brewer said. “We want to make them one-dimensional and held them to 18 yards rushing.”
Layne Hatcher came into the game after halftime and led two Arkansas State scoring drives in the third quarter — posting 145 yards of offense in the quarter after the Red Wolves gained 51 in the first half. Hatcher finished 13-of-29 passing for 185 yards with two TDs and a late interception.
Te'Vailance Hunt had a 63-yard scoring reception and led the Red Wolves with six catches for 138 yards.
