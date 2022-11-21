EUGENE — Senior point guard Marcus Sasser scored 16 points to lead third-ranked Houston to a 66-56 win over Oregon on Sunday night, Nov. 20.

Freshman Terrance Arceneaux scored a career-high 15 points while Jamal Shead added 13 and Jarace Walker had 10 for Houston (5-0), which was 11 for 22 on 3-pointers.

