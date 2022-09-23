While coach Lincoln Riley has USC back on a winning path, Oregon State presents perhaps the biggest challenge so far of his first season with the Trojans.
The No. 7 Trojans and the Beavers are undefeated heading into the game Saturday night, Sept. 24 at Reser Stadium.
In years past, Oregon State might not be a game to circle on the schedule, but the Trojans have reasons to be leery of the Beavers.
Oregon State went to the Coliseum last year and beat the Trojans 45-27. It was the Beavers' first victory at USC in more than 60 years.
Granted, USC was having a down year, one of the reasons Riley is now coach, but for the Beavers it was a big step in a steady improvement project under coach Jonathan Smith.
In Smith's fourth year in 2021, Oregon State finished with a winning record and went to a bowl game for the first time since 2013. This season, the Beavers have opened 3-0 for the first time since 2014.
“It’s where we wanted to be,” Smith said. “You start the season, you’ve got a nonconference schedule, and I think we had some good play there. Not a complete game all three games, but found ways to win. That’s what you wanted. But the real season starts now. First of nine conference games that obviously we want to have the same result.”
Oregon State hasn't started 4-0 since 2012.
Riley said the Beavers present challenges offensively because they have ways of making the most of their roster. One example is two-way player Jack Colletto, who plays at linebacker, running back and wildcat quarterback.
While USC is ranked seventh nationally in scoring offense with an average of 50.7 points a game, Oregon State is not far behind in 13th, averaging 45.7 points.
“They’re very creative with the personnel that they use," Riley said. "They've certainly got a system that they believe in and a style of ball they believe in and they do it very well.”
