LDN-L-ROSEBOWL-0102-KB83-1

Tight end Dalton Kincaid of the Utah Utes celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half of the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. 

 Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News-TNS, File

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Utah linebacker Mohamoud Diabate knows what awaits in Florida — sweltering heat, stifling humidity and deafening noise.

He experienced everything the Swamp has to offer during his three seasons in Gainesville. Now, he’s back – this time on the visiting sideline — for arguably the biggest non-conference game Florida has hosted in nearly a decade.

