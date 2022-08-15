SPORTS-OREGON-DUCKS-QUARTERBACK-COMPETITION-WILL-1-PO.jpg

Oregon quarterbacks Bo Nix (No. 10) and Ty Thompson (No. 13) throw during the Ducks' spring football practice in Eugene, Oregon, on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

 Sean Meagher/The Oregonian, File

EUGENE — Oregon Ducks’ quarterbacks had similar performances during the team’s first scrimmage of fall camp, and through a week of preseason practice, there isn’t a clear leader in coach Dan Lanning’s assessment.

Bo Nix, Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield all continue to vie for the starting job, though Nix is widely viewed as the favorite since he has three years of starting experience at Auburn and outperformed his younger teammates during the spring game.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.