North Powder’s own clay-target league team is loading up for a new season this March, putting out a call for sporting students and supporters alike as they prepare for the new year at the range. The North Powder Trap Club is currently hosting its 4th year of competition, available to younger and older students as well.

“I wanted to pass shooting sports on to the next generation,” says trap shooting coach Nathan Wilson, “I have kids of my own, it was an area of sport I enjoyed and I wanted to pass that on.”

