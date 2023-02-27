North Powder’s own clay-target league team is loading up for a new season this March, putting out a call for sporting students and supporters alike as they prepare for the new year at the range. The North Powder Trap Club is currently hosting its 4th year of competition, available to younger and older students as well.
“I wanted to pass shooting sports on to the next generation,” says trap shooting coach Nathan Wilson, “I have kids of my own, it was an area of sport I enjoyed and I wanted to pass that on.”
“Last year we had sixteen athletes that all competed for the nine week competition, boys and girls, from 6th graders to seniors in high school,” said Wilson, saying he had started competitive trap shooting around high school age. “This will be the team’s third year in North Powder.”
“I wasn’t here for the first year, but I’m told we had about ten, we’re considered a 1A team,” said Wilson, “but, second year, we had fourteen. This year we’re hoping to tip that number to twenty.” The team is registered with the Oregon State High School Clay Target League, or OSHSCTL, the same group who operate Baker High’s trap league events.
“We had one female shooter that was able to place 3rd in the women’s division for our league, and last year we had a gentleman place 18th overall in our league,” he said. Though the league would have permitted the students to enter the state competition, the club relies on low membership fees and donations and doesn’t attend the higher tiered gatherings.
“We would like to, but due to funding restraints we’re not able to. We’re a club sport, all of it is paid through fundraisers.” Fortunately the community has continued to meet the need, and if the students wish to pursue State, they’d be footing the expenses but otherwise are free to attend.
To register, “It’s $150 this year, per student. That’s the total cost, league registration fee, ammunition and clays (targets). Almost all our shooters have Hunter’s Safety courses before coming to us,” said Wilson.
Either hunter’s safety or the in-league shotgun safety classes are a prerequisite to enter the competitive league.
“We have a fundraiser raffle coming up that is $10 a ticket,” available at the counter at CJ’s Country Store, 845 2nd Street, North Powder, “enter to win 10 boxes of shells and we’re also offering a Burris rifle scope.” The winner will receive a punch card for use at the Baker Trap Club, on Imnaha Road north of Baker City.
“We start practicing shooting on Wednesday Nights starting March 15, the first competition would be April 5th, with the season concluding May 24,” said Wilson, though borderline spring weather can affect some of the effective dates. At the state level they’ll be competing with an ever growing registry of pro shootists, Wilson says it’s still gaining popular momentum.
“There were 38,000 for 2021, then there were 44,000 in 2022. It’s going quite well, we have very good support on state and national levels.”
Donations to the program can be made a the North Powder high school office, and if you’d like to join reach out to Nate Wilson via email at natekatewilson@gmail.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.