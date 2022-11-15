The enemy
One of the worst aquatic invaders is Eurasian watermilfoil (Myriophyllum spicatum), a native of Europe, Asia and northern Africa.This plant is a submersed perennial plant with finely dissected feather-like leaves.
The leaves are arranged in whorls of four around the stem at each node and are about 1.2 inches long. The leaf generally has 12 or more leaflet pairs. The native plant Northern watermilfoil will only have eight pairs, and the stem will appear red. Locally it is found in the reservoirs of the Snake River.
This plant can singlehandedly destroy an entire lake ecosystem. The plant can root in water up to 30 feet deep. Once the plant reaches a certain size the dense mats will segregate themselves off of the bottom and float around the lake, spreading seeds.
This plant also spreads by fragmentation, that is, each time the plant is broken up by a propeller or boat it will start a new colony. Wildlife cannot swim through the dense mats, and children have even drowned due to getting caught up in them and not able to swim or stay afloat.
When the dense mats start to break down by the bacteria it becomes harmful to fish. It spreads from lake to lake by getting caught on boats and trailers, and some suspect that waterfowl have contributed to the spread of the weed.
Mechanical weed control is somewhat effective in controlling this weed, but is very expensive and requires scuba divers and gear. Many herbicides are available for use under careful and trained professionals which are approved for this use by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The best control is to make sure your boats and gear is clean of debris when you pull out of the lakes. This is especially important when waterfowl hunting and late season fishing when the water levels are low.
Jeffrey Pettingill, supervisor of the Baker County Weed District, can be reached at 541-523-0618 or 541-519-0204.
