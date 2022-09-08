Rocky Mountain beeplant (Peritoma serrulata). This is an annual family plant that is native to the western United States. It generally grows to a height of 3 to 4 feet.
The plant produces numerous pink or white flowers with long stamens. The flowers form slender pods (like a bean) that are usually 1 to 2 inches in length. Each pod contains many seeds that drop to the ground to replenish the plant next season.
The leaves are very slender, if it were not for the reddish stem it would be difficult to distinguish from Kochia early in the growing season. It has a tap root that extends into the ground 6 to 8 inches.
The attack
This plant is not desirable to livestock due to its unpleasant odor. It likes disturbed sites and does not require much water to survive. It can be found north of Baker City in pastures and other places along the right-of-way as well as many ornamental and landscape gardens. Once escaping into fields it becomes a problem.
Indians used the plant for food and making pottery paint. The stands of the plant can get thick enough to cause larger snowdrifts in the winter if they go untreated near roadways.
The defense
As this plant is an annual, mechanical control, either by pulling up the plant (a little moist soil is useful) or by digging them up with the assistance of a shovel, is quite effective.
Mowing does not stop the plant from producing seed but only allows the plant to seed closer to the ground. Early in the season 2,4-D is effective but once it becomes over 18 inches tall one should combine 2,4-D with Dicamba or other stronger herbicide. Telar XP is a great partner herbicide for great control as well. Don’t forget to treat our natives with care.
Call your local weed professional for proper identification.
Jeffrey Pettingill, supervisor of the Baker County Weed District, can be reached at 541-523-0618 or 541-519-0204.
