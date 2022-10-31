The enemy: Missouri goldenrod (Solidago missouriensis)
This native perennial plant grows to a height of 4 feet and produces hundreds of seeds from each bright yellow columnar flower that grow at the end of the plants. Although the plant produces thousands of seeds it generally spreads by creeping roots.
The alternate narrow leaves follow single stems that contain web-like veins and are sometimes toothed.
We typically find this plant on ditch banks and in marshy areas.
Due to flower color many people will mistake this plant for leafy spurge. There are over 100 species of Solidago species in North America.
As this plant spread mainly by roots, it can outcompete other desireable plants, and furthermore increases the chance of fires getting out of hand when burning the ditch banks.
This plant is also undesireable as a food source for livestock, therefore the plants increase in numbers as the livestock eat away the other plants and this helps it creep from ditch/creek bank into the pastures.
The defense
This is another plant in the sunflower family (like thistles), which makes the choice of herbicides easy — the Pyridine family of herbicides such as Milestone,
Opensight, or Curtail are all effective. Be extremely careful as to make sure your product is labeled and if so not to get it on the inside of the ditch.
As this plant is native to the area there are no bio-controls available outside of runaway grasshoppers or the like. You can get goats to eat it as with most species that appear to have a woody stem in the fall.
Call your local weed professional such as your County Weed Supervisor for proper identification and more information.
Jeffrey Pettingill, supervisor of the Baker County Weed District, can be reached at 541-523-0618 or 541-519-0204.
