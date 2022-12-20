Juniper_JPett12.2022.JPG

Western juniper trees can outcompete desirable vegetation such as grasses.

 Jeffrey Pettingill/Contributed Photo

The enemy

Western juniper (Juniperous occidentalis) is a native perennial tree that grow everywhere from our desert to the subalpine areas high in the mountains. Junipers offer great forage and habitat for deer and other wildlife, but like other plants can become an invasive weed. In fact, the latest figure had close to 9 millions acres of this tree being established as a weed (an unwanted plant) in Southwest Idaho, Oregon, and Nevada. This evergreen tree usually forms small cone berries for seeds that can remain viable for many years. Recent population increases are contributed to fire suppression, overgrazing, and recent climate changes.

Jeffrey Pettingill, supervisor of the Baker County Weed District, can be reached at 541-523-0618 or 541-519-0204.His email is jpettingill@bakercountyor.gov.

