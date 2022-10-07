Knotweeds are also sometimes called bamboo (Polygonum spp.) Varieties include giant knotweed, Japanese knotweed, and a hybrid of the two known as Bohemian Knotweed. These are listed weeds in Baker County which means the county will come and help you remove them at no cost.
The Attack
These species all resemble each other so I clumped them all together. The plant was brought here as an ornamental from Asia as it grows like bamboo. That is, it has large segmented hollow stems that grow to a height of 15 feet. The leaves are palm size and arrow-shaped. The plant produces pink to white flowers on a small red colored stems. It mostly spreads by its underground stems known as rhizomes. The rhizomes migrate outside of the mother plant and as they reach soil surface they send up new shoots. We find these plants at many homes in the area. In some areas we have found them growing wild along roadsides and irrigation ditches.
The roots have been known to grow under sidewalks, then enlarge, thus lifting and breaking the concrete. If it gets under the foundation of a house it can lift and crack the foundation. The largest threat is when it gets along waterways. The plant becomes such a monoculture that when the plants die off they will fall into the waterway and prevent proper flow. Also, if the plant is cut down and laid upon the ground it will re-root from the enlarged nodes and will start its own colony.
The Defense
Digging up this plant is not recommended as each fragment of the plants roots left in the soil will resprout. There are no insects or animals that will eat this invader. There are two labor-intensive ways to kill it. One is to inject each stem with a specialized tool using straight Roundup. The other is to cut the stems and pour either Habitat or Renovate into every third hollow stem. Spraying with Milestone in mid-summer has shown great results as well. Please contact your local county weed office for more information.
Jeffrey Pettingill, supervisor of the Baker County Weed District, can be reached at 541-523-0618 or 541-519-0204.
