This North American annual plant grows up to 4 feet tall. Unlike common burdock, cocklebur has much smaller and rough leaves, which are attached to a thick, purplish-green stem with distinct purple to black spots.
The plant produces a purple flower which turns into a woody seed (which floats), which have spines with two hooks on their tips which allow it to be transported on most furry animals that pass by. Each hook contains a seed, one of which germinates in the spring, and one in the fall.
The plant will usually remain erect all winter long, thus disseminating seeds throughout the winter.
The attack
This plant can be found on disturbed sides, abandoned lanes, rundown sandy pastures, and roadsides. The plant can be found along the Snake River reservoirs as water recedes, and the floating seeds pile up in lateral lines along the shores.
The seeds can devalue wool prices when they get caught in the animal’s fur. The seeds and seedlings are both toxic to livestock. We generally find this weed growing in riparian areas as this is the area where animals travel for water and rub the seeds off as they pass.
The defense
As this is an annual, mechanical control can be an effective means of control. Simply make sure that you get at least two inches of the root out of the ground. Minimizing soil disturbance during this activity will keep the weed from reinvading.
Herbicides such as Escort XP (one ounce per acre), Opensight (3.3 ounces per acre), Milestone (seven ounces per acre) and Tordon 22k (one quart per acre) are quite effective in pastures and on roadsides. Opensight and Milestone can both be used up to the water edge on any creek, stream, river or lake. Applications should be any time prior to plants getting to the bud stage.
Jeffrey Pettingill, supervisor of the Baker County Weed District, can be reached at 541-523-0618 or 541-519-0204.
