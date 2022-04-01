The enemyCrabgrass (Digitaria ischaemum L.) is a summer annual that invades properties covered in turf. Its inflorescence (seed head) is made up of three to five long spikelets which resemble the track of a goose. This gets mistaken for quackgrass, which is a totally different plant. This weed normally lies flat on the ground with flat leaves that have a purple tinge. Crabgrass has been known to be a serious problem in the Tri-cities area and Boise, but has been in Eastern Oregon on a very small scale for at least 30 years.
The attackCrabgrass is very aggressive at invading establishing lawns. It gets its foot into a lawn in the outer areas such as near sidewalks and driveways where there is usually disturbed soil. The plant invades earlier in the summer and is the first to “brown out” in the fall, after the first frost. As the plant grows flat or prostrate, it covers up the desirable grass and slowly takes it over. The seeds can last 3 to 4 years in the soil. It is also spread by mowers as that it attaches to the underside of the lawn mower.
The defenseClean the dirt off your shoes before you leave an infested area. Hand pulling is a small option, but difficult due to the intensity of the patches once established. Pre-emergent herbicides are the best plan of action. If you suspect an invasion, first have the plant properly identified and in most cases you may want to call in a professional lawn care service to have the property sprayed. Products such as Barricade and Dimension are available in very large quantities to private landowners or they can also be found blended in with a fertilizer, which is available at most nurseries. These products can be applied in the late fall or early spring. The key is to get these products in the soil prior to the germination of the weed. This weed does not germinate until the soil temperatures reach 55 degrees (about when forsythia blooms).
