Japanese yew (Taxus cuspidata). Also known as the ‘Tree of Death’ as dedicated to the gods of death. This perennial evergreen tree grows to a height of 25 feett if in the right site.This pest is planted all over the U.S. in landscapes and as an ornamental. It is quite often used in Christmas wreaths.
Its needles are arranged flat on the stem, which forms red berries.The plant grows in sunny or shady sites as long as there is a medium amount of moisture and well-drained soil.The plant is native to Asia. Due to the types of sites it is planted in it does not generally develop a very deep taproot.
This plant does not spread very rapid as many other plants do. Its biggest attack on our environment is its toxicity to animals. News stories can be found where 50 antelope were found dead or the elk that were found dead in the Boise foothills. Many livestock producers have had livestock die where they were found to have fed on the yew tree. Dogs have known to have been killed by eating the stomach of animals that have eaten the tree.
The defense
Don’t plant it. In fact, due to wildlife issues, landscape companies have found similar looking replacement trees. Many landowners have agreed to remove it from there properties and landscape companies are no longer planting it. If you cut it down ensure that you treat the stump immediately after the cut-down process. Products to use would include Garlon 4, Vaslan (the new Garlon 3), Crossbow, or Roundup if nothing else is available. You can go to your County Weed Control Office for more information.
Jeffrey Pettingill, supervisor of the Baker County Weed District, can be reached at 541-523-0618 or 541-519-0204.His email is jpettingill@bakercountyor.gov.
