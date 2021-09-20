Halogeton (Halogeton glomeratus) is an annual weed imported from Asia that grows in heavily disturbed areas such as roadways, sheep trails, and over grazed pastures and rangelands. It particularly likes alkaline soils and semi-arid high desert areas with winter livestock grazing.
Due to the decline of sheep being grazed, this weed has not had much of a presence in the ranges such as the area east of Baker City.
It is small plant with red, succulent-looking stems and small green to pink tubular leaves. The flowers are very inconspicuous. It is extremely toxic to livestock, especially sheep. It is responsible for thousands of livestock poisonings each year.
The strategy
This plant is not extremely competitive but it is the first plant to grow once an area becomes heavily disturbed. It’s usually 5 to 6 inches in height, but has been known to grow as tall as 18 inches. The plant produces thousands of seeds, thus once established it is difficult to keep from reproducing. In fact it can go so thick it looks like a red/green carpet over the soils.
The defense
The greatest defense for this weed is proper land stewardship. Maintaining a healthy range and pasture is key to preventing this weed from growing. Once established, consistent, dedicated weed control efforts are a must. Mechanical control will work for small infestations. Once the species becomes a major problem, using Escort XP or Telar XP, with a surfactant, is best. Early in the season 2,4-D ester works. Either way if you don’t plan a revegetation program, your efforts will be useless. Many beneficial seed species are available. Furthermore, as this is a desert invader, the best time to plant your new seeds is in the fall — after the first of October.’Remember, keeping you range, pasture, or open fields healthy is key to keeping this and other weeds from becoming a problem.
Jeffrey Pettingill, supervisor of the Baker County Weed District, can be reached at 541-523-0618 or 541-519-0204.
