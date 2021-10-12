Yellow toadflax (Linaria vulgaris) is a beautiful escaped ornamental plant from Europe that resembles snapdragons. This plant is another of our troublesome noxious weeds due to its spreading root system (rhizomes).
Yellow toadflax is a short weed (less than 18 inches tall) with orange and yellow flowers with narrow leaves that run up and down the entire plant. This plant does not secrete a white milk when broken off (as leafy spurge does). I have only seen this in the area north of Halfway.
The attack
This plant, also called “butter and eggs,” contains a poison that may be harmful to livestock. Its rhizomes allow the plant to creep into adjacent properties. It is one of the most difficult weeds to control and due to its potential ornamental beauty, many people do not know it is noxious until it is completely out of hand or a weed control agent stop sby for a visit.
The defense
As with the other plants that have a creeping root system, mechanical control is not the first choice. Each time the root is disturbed it promotes stronger regrowth.
Numerous herbicides are available. Combinations of Tordon 22k and Telar XP work well. In the case of dense patches, Roundup mixed with ammonium sulfate can be utilized. Waiting until the plants are in the bud to bloom stage of growth or late fall seems to be best time to treat the plants. As always, when using Roundup Pro make sure you have a plan to plant desirable species back into the area for prevention of regrowth and to maintain habitat programs. There are also various insects that are available to help control yellow toadflax.
Jeffrey Pettingill, supervisor of the Baker County Weed District, can be reached at 541-523-0618 or 541-519-0204.
