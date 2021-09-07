This listed noxious weed (thus prohibited to have) is a perennial plant and one of the most aggressive plants that one can still obtain and plant into a landscape. Although most people are warned about planting it, it continues to be bought, planted, spread to unwanted areas, and then eventually an attempt to control/eradicate takes place. This plant develops a great taproot and spreads by seeds, which are launched from the seed pod to a distance of 15 feet. The flowers are an inconspicuous green, and surrounded by yellowish bracts that give the entire plant a yellow-green appearance. The leaves are large and clasp around the stem spirally. It is spreading beyond the landscape in the Richland area.
The attack
Like its relative, Leafy spurge (Euphorbia esula) it produces a milky white sap that can cause severe eye damage as well as rashes. It is toxic to most animals. As most of the plant spreads by its roots it has the ability to spread into lawns, pastures, and under structures to show up in most unwanted areas. If it gets too close to water it will spread rapidly and take up all the water and nutrients that are needed for desirables to grow.
The defense
Don’t plant it — once this plant is established you can try to remove it by digging up the top 12 inches of the soil where it exists, every few months. Generally, attacking it in your landscape with a combination of Roundup and 2,4D amine is best. Keep after it. When the regrowth gets to about six inches, retreat. If it starts spreading in your rangeland and pastures, going after it with Tordon 22K is best when it is flowering (late June to early July). There are no biological insects available, although I am sure goats will seek it out, as well as all other forbs on the property. If you do have it and need to control it, contact the County Weed District and we will help.
Jeffrey Pettingill is supervisor of the Baker County Weed Control District. He can be reached at 541-523-0618 or 541-519-0204.
