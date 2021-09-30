Red orach (Atriplex rosea), also called tumbling saltweed, is an invader from Eurasia. It likely came to the U.S. in the ballast of ships. This plant is in the same family as Kochia and Russian thistle. Similarly, it has a deep taproot. The plants leaves are silver to green appearance, and sometimes they will turn red (generally in the fall). The leaves can appear oval, but generally they are triangular in shape, with wavy margins. They are mealy and scruffy and aligned along hairless stems. The plant can grow up to 4 1/2 feet in height and can be found in disturbed sites, old farm sites, and along roads. It has small flowers that grow in clusters on the tips of the stems.
The attack
This invader has really grown in numbers this year due to the dry, hot weather. It is very efficient at robbing the soil of valuable nutrients and moisture. As its alternate name states, tumbling saltweed, it breaks off and tumbles to disperse its seeds, just like its close relatives, Russian thistle and Kochia. Although edible early in the year, the plant can be toxic to livestock if consumed in large numbers.
The defense
As this is an annual plant, mechanical control can be effective. Disking the sites early and often will control the plant. Getting some of the root out with a shovel is also effective when there are just a few plants. Once you have determined mechanical control is not worthy, use herbicides such as 2,4-D with Dicamba (Weedmaster or Rangestar, 64 ounces per acre) or use Floroxypyr (Vista or Starane, 16 ounces per acre).
These products control most annual broadleaf plants. As with Kochia and Russian thistle if you wait until they are very mature (flowering) you are better off with a mower to mulch them up and try a better plan next year. Consult a weed professional for proper identification or contact our office and we will come to your place and determine the next step of invasive weed management.
Jeffrey Pettingill, supervisor of the Baker County Weed District, can be reached at 541-523-0618 or 541-519-0204.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.