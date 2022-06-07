This is an summer or winter annual invasive plant that invades grain crops, development properties, and other disturbed sites. This mustard from Europe grows to a height of 18 inches, produces very white 4-petal flowers that resembles whitetop (Lepidium draba).
The flowers form a columnar raceme versus a umbulatory raceme (that is, the flowers are arranged up the stem in a column vs growing all at the top like an umbrella) that produce numerous seed pods. The difference is that field pennycress will have a bright white taproot and whitetop will have skinny black roots that break off of the mother root. The leaves are somewhat serrated and wavy and alternate on stems.
The strongly scented plant was originally brought here to be grown for their oil. Seeds are quite unique in that the pair are generally surrounded by a membrane to resemble a flat oval fan.
The attack
As with most annual mustards this plant invades areas quite quickly. It flowers quite early in the spring — including currently — and can make a dense monoculture quickly. The plant is forageable by livestock, but can taint the taste of milk in dairy cattle. Once established it outcompetes most other plants and does not allow them to receive daylight or moisture.
The defense
With most annuals, mechanical control is very effective. Waiting until the plant is mature is best as many of the seeds will have been germinated. Herbicides such as 2,4-D and Banvel are effective when the plants are young, but once mature (taller than 6 inches) stronger herbicides such as Telar XP, Escort XP, or Opensight (and other SU class herbicides) are most effective.
With these products, grazing animals can remain in the area and are not effective by the spray. Fall is also a great time to treat any fall germinated weeds. Get this plant early as to reduce the amount of seed produced.
Jeffrey Pettingill, supervisor of the Baker County Weed District, can be reached at 541-523-0618 or 541-519-0204.
