This spring biennial is in the mustard family. It grows to a height of 36 inches, producing violet to purple flowers. Each flower, like all mustards, produces four petals. The plant’s first year of growth produces a thick grouping of leaves and stems. In its second year it develops a cluster of flowers around the tip of the stems. It produces thousands of seeds per plant, which is the only way that the weed spreads.
Originally brought to the U.S. in the late 1700s for ornamental uses, it now can be found quite invasive in disturbed sites such as road shoulders, gravel sites, disturbed lots and fields. We receive many phone calls of people thinking that this is purple loosestrife.
The attack
As this biennial spreads and invades new areas it is very effective at displacing native and desirable plants. Its ability to overshadow desirable plants allows itself to grow into thick mats. Generally found locally as single plants along the roads, it has the ability to be spread up and down the roads. It’s also often mistaken for fireweed, the native plant that grows in the mountains, except that fireweed grows in higher elevations, typically in shady locations and Damesrocket likes the direct sunlight.
The defense
As this is a biennial plant, mechanical removal is quite effective. It is easily pulled in moist soil or terminated by a plow or disc, which means it doesn’t become a great issue in row crops. Once mechanical control is not feasible, generally due to size of infestation, many herbicides are effective in the early spring (2,4-Ds etc). Once the plants start to become large or in their second year of growth, stronger products such as Telar XP, Escort XP, or Opensight should be used. The latter products are great as there are not grazing restrictions required. Contact the County Weed Control Office should you need more information.
Jeffrey Pettingill, supervisor of the Baker County Weed District, can be reached at 541-523-0618 or 541-519-0204.
