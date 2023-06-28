Megan Nelson has friends and colleagues whose jobs are at risk with the pending closure of the birth center at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City, but she’s also worried about patients.

“We love our community and we’re here to take care of the people of this community,” said Nelson, a registered nurse who works in the emergency department at the Baker City hospital.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.