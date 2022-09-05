William (Bill) R. Turner, Sr. passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 after a 14-month battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer.
Bill and his wife, Pat, of 55 years, were known locally as the owners of Boardwalk Cottages, where they ambitiously remodeled a small apartment complex and ran a successful hospitality business for 30 years at 800 Ocean Beach Blvd until its sale in 2020 to their kids, who own Adrift Hospitality.
Born in 1943, Bill grew up in Kenmore, WA and graduated from Bothell High School in 1962. As a young adult, he enjoyed the outdoors and was an Eagle Scout. In high school he played first-chair trumpet, was in the pep band, and was known for his love for cars and outstanding driving skills. This led to a job driving a school bus for the North Shore School District right after graduation at the young age of 19.
In 1965, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves where he served until he was honorably discharged in 1970.
In June of 1966, he met Patricia Ehret through a high school friend, and the connection was instant. They were married on September 1, 1967 at Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Bellevue, WA. The couple built their first home in Sultan, WA, where he worked for Petrolane Propane Gas. After being transferred to Eastern Washington and promoted to District Manager of the Okanogan County office, Bill & Pat settled in the city of Okanogan, WA. They spent 15 years in Okanogan and raised a family. Their two oldest sons, Billy and Brett, graduated from Okanogan High School and their youngest, Brady, attended Virginia Elementary School until 6th grade. Bill coached his boys in youth soccer, basketball, and was a scout leader. He also served as the President of the River Valley Soccer Club. While in Okanogan, Bill’s faith and love for Jesus led him to attend New Life Center, a non-denominational Christian Church, with Pat and his boys.
Through their early years, they would spend their summers camping on the Oregon and Washington coast. They loved spending time near the ocean. In 1991, they moved with their youngest son, Brady, to pursue their dream of running their own business and living on the coast by moving to the Long Beach Peninsula to start the Boardwalk Cottages. There, Bill served on the Ocean Beach School Board from 1994 to 1997 and was a volunteer assistant coach for the Ilwaco High School boys basketball team in 1996. He was also engaged in the hospitality industry locally and served on the Long Beach Lodging Tax Advisory Committee.
Bill and Pat enjoyed traveling to visit their grandchildren, those who do not live locally. For the last 18 years, Bill and Pat traveled each winter to Mazatlán Mexico. There they found another community of lifelong friends. Bill loved sitting on the deck with his coffee in the sun watching the ocean. They boogie boarded, swam, read books and spent hours walking in the warm sand.
Bill also enjoyed camping, trout fishing, flying stunt kites, riding his bike on the Discovery Trail, watching the Seahawks, digging clams, driving his truck on the beach, and cruising in his classic 1951 Pontiac Chieftain Catalina. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren in sports and musical theater.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Dan & Gladys Turner; stepfather, Clarence Yarnell; brother, Jack Turner; and daughter-in-law, Sharlyn Turner. He is survived by his wife, Pat Turner, their three sons, Bill Jr., Brett (wife Christine), Brady (wife Tiffany), along with seven grandchildren, Lauren, Helen, Anna, Jaden, Beckett, Ellie, and Sarah, his sister-in-law, Edie Turner as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.
On October 2, 2022 between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. at the Shelburne Hotel in Seaview, WA, there will be an open house to celebrate Bill’s life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Vineyard Church in Mazatlán Mexico.
Finally, to the wonderful and dedicated professionals serving our community at the Long Beach Fire Department, local Medix, Pacific County Fire Department, Ocean Beach Hospital Emergency Room, and Harbor Home Health and Hospice, Pat and the family would like to extend a most warm and sincere appreciation.
