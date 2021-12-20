Adriene Oster
Baker City, 1970-2021
Adriene Oster, 51, of Baker City, gained her angel wings on Dec. 13, 2021, after a three-year battle with cancer.
A celebration of her life will take place in the spring, with the details to be announced.
A true gift to Arlie and Geri Oster, Adriene was born May 12, 1970, in Burns, joining two sisters, Nancy and Diane. She lived in Hines and graduated from Burns High School. While in high school, she participated in a Lions Club summer exchange program and spent part of a summer in England, which kicked off her love to travel. She worked summers at the Forest Service and with YCC kids.
Adriene graduated from Willamette University with a degree in Sociology. She was a proud member of Pi Beta Phi, and developed lifelong friendships. Adriene moved to Eastern Washington to earn her teaching credentials then moved back to Oregon where she started a long and rewarding career as a social studies teacher and coach at Baker High School. Adriene had so much joy while working with the students and helping them to discover opportunities beyond graduation. The last years, she worked for Baker Web Academy, and appreciated the chance to still contribute to her students’ education, while she was battling her illness.
In 2004 Adriene met the true loves of her life, Brett Hamilton and his boys, Thomas and Sam. They blended their lives and she was her happiest ever. There were baseball, basketball and football games, hunting, fishing and exploring. They had a very full life together. Adriene and Brett traveled to Mozambique and Botswana. There were riverboat cruises in Europe, spring breaks in Cabo and trips to Steens Mountain. She loved adventure and was a true believer in exploring the world.
Adriene absolutely loved the people of the Baker City community and all recreational opportunities throughout Eastern Oregon, going for walks, camping and kayaking whenever she could. She was blessed with many solid friendships throughout her life, and they have been there through thick and thin. She traveled with many of them and they were such bright parts of her life.
Adriene knew deep love and joy and will be remembered for her smile and genuine caring of those she connected with.
She is survived by Brett Hamilton, sons Thomas and Sam Hamilton; her mother, Geri Oster; her sisters, Nancy Oster-Courtney (Dave) and Diane Oster-Courtney (Steve); Patsy and Tom Hamilton; her very close friend, Gwen O’Neal; three nieces and two nephews, and seven great-nieces and nephews; her loyal dogs, Ava and Rycur; as well as so many close friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Arlie Oster.
Contributions in her name can be made in lieu of flowers. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
