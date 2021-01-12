Agnes Heck
Baker City, 1936-2021
Agnes Elizabeth Heck, 84, loving wife, mother and grandmother, died on Jan. 5, 2021, in Baker City, surrounded by her family.
The rosary will be said on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, 2335 First St., with Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Due to COVID regulations, masks and social distancing will be required at the service.
Agnes was born on March 31, 1936, at Solen, North Dakota, to Katie and Tim Hoffman. She received her high school diploma at St. Stephens Catholic School in Fort Yates, North Dakota.
On Aug. 27, 1956, she married her dance partner, Joseph P. Heck. They raised seven children — five daughters and two sons.
Agnes had many passions, especially dancing to polka music with her sweetheart. She loved painting ceramic ornaments for all her children and grandchildren. All the neighbors and kids loved her for her baked goods. She enjoyed sharing her homemade cinnamon rolls and doughnuts. They all considered it a very special treat. She passed on all the old German family recipes that we all love and enjoy, her family said.
Gardening was one of her favorite things to do in the summer. She loved growing her vegetables and canning them so her family could enjoy them all through the winter months. Fall months she would plant all the flower seeds in flower beds and wait for the surprise in the spring.
Sewing and embroidery was a hobby she liked to do. She created many handmade quilts and blankets for all her grandkids to cuddle with.
The love of raising her seven children along with many other children she baby-sat had a special place in her heart. Spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was a highlight in her life. Summer months she would love the outdoors, camping and fishing.
Agnes is survived by her husband of 64 years, Joseph; five children, Joleen Moeller, Doris (Ron) Hutton, Cindy (Shane) Sowers, David (Jacqueline) Heck, and Carol (Jeff) Petry; her son-in-law, Landon Fischer; her brother, Harold (Lila) Hoffman; her sister, Anna Mary (Ray) Ternes; 14 grandchildren, Lori (Casey) Kotter, Joe Moeller, Jacque Fischer, Jeff (Tara) Fischer, Jacob Fischer, Jason (Nichole) Fischer, Taryn (Jeff) Arbayo, Dannica Hutton, Zachary Wimp, Zebadiah Wimp, Ashley (Fernando) Murillo, Andrea Heck, Jerame (Katie) Petry and Courtney Petry; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Agnes was preceded in death by her father, Tim, and her mother, Katie Hoffman; five brothers and one sister; her daughter, Leta Fischer; her son, Curtis Heck; her son-in-law, Mike Moeller; and her infant granddaughter, Kelly Ann Wimp.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Agnes, the family suggests either Memory Lane (outdoor bench), the Alzheimer’s Association or St. Francis de Sales Cathedral through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
