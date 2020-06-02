‘Al’ Miner
Huntington, 1936-2020
Alvery Raymond Miner, 84, of Huntington, died May 2, 2020, at his home, with his family at his side.
Alvery Raymond “Al” Miner was born on Jan. 14, 1936, at Harbor, Oregon. He was raised and educated in Oregon and California. When Al was just 17 years old, he enlisted into the US Marine Corps and served 4 years, from 1953 to 1957, receiving an honorable discharge.
After returning home from the service, Al started driving truck. He became a long-haul truck driver and really enjoyed seeing the country.
On Aug. 8, 2008, he married Evelyn Gregg at the courthouse in Twin Falls, Idaho. They made their first home together in Unity and then moved to Huntington. Al enjoyed fishing, hunting, motorcycle riding and panning gold. His favorite color was blue and he cheered for the Seattle Seahawks.
Al’s most enjoyable meal was vegetable skillet. He was always happy, and never knew a stranger. He loved any excuse to go to the restaurants and “talk to everybody.” Al also enjoyed his daily coffee time with the locals.
Al is survived by his wife, Evelyn; his stepsons, Wright (Debbie) Gregg, Fred (Tawna) Gregg and their families; his stepson, Jake; his sister, Levica Sevey; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Al, the family suggests Creating Memories (fishing, hunting, camping for those children with disabilities to enjoy the outdoors) or the Shriner’s Hospital for Children through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.