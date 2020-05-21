Alan Mellott
Alan Ray Mellott, 72, stepped into his heavenly rest on Tuesday, March 12, 2020, after a fast and tough battle with pancreatic cancer and a bacterial blood infection, with his family at his side, at his home.
At Alan’s request, he wanted to be cremated and placed with his parents, at Mount Hope Cemetery, as well as no services.
Alan was born in Bend on March 16, 1948, to John and Lois Mellott in an emergency delivery in which neither mother and child were expected to live but by God’s grace and protection, the 26-inch son lived, and his mother received eight pints of blood to save her life. A miracle was granted to both of them by God.
Alan spent his entire life in Oregon and, after graduating from college, enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, as a personnel office clerk. His father told him never to volunteer, but when the position came up, it fit him to a tee. After his service and return to Oregon, he earned a college degree to teach, but after seeing an ad for a claim’s adjuster with Farmers Insurance, he decided to apply for the position. There were many applicants for the job; however, a question on the application asked, “What do you have to offer our company,” Alan wrote a short reply, “To be of service.” When Bud Darling came out and started going through the applications, Alan’s was the only one he pulled. He was hired the next day and spent close to 30 years working for Farmers Insurance as a field claims adjuster, retiring in 2000.
From a young age, his family was always out-of-doors, even though his father spent long hours in the woods as a faller. There was not a deer/elk or bird season that Alan, his dad, mom, sister, and many friends weren’t in the fields or mountains, enjoying the great outdoors. Fishing was just as enjoyable to Alan from streams and ponds, fly-fishing to many a summer trip to the coast to fish for salmon and to catch crab. Other times at the coast were spent taking his grandchildren to the Oregon Coast Aquarium, stopping at campsites, and on into Portland for a year-end meeting, usually at the end of March. Picking huckleberries in the Eagles with the grandkids, taking his mother along after his father died, and making sure everyone got some berries, Alan always put more in his mouth, so we always had to combine the buckets to have enough to make a nice big cobbler.
It is quite certain Alan was born with a shotgun in his hands. He enjoyed getting other people interested in shooting, helping young people, and taking one particular boy, Chris, with him hunting and fishing. Alan also enjoyed spending time with Chris and his dad, Cody. When the four-wheel ATVs came out, Alan purchased one the first year the son’s and only daughter were gone, attached a mower to the front end and he got their ¼ acre of the yard mowed quick. The kids saw that and remarked, “well that’s something,” dad had us rebuild carburetors in shop class, and we had to mow the lawn with push mowers. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, and when the kids were younger, bought a pair of Rupp’s from the neighbor, living on 5 acres with the Elkhorn Mountains right out his door, made snowmobiling a fun sport. There was a blue haze around the house because of the oil the machines burned. Taking a trip with Don and Betty Everson to Yellowstone was truly a highlight, and the park was beautiful.
Alan became a Disabled American Veterans driver 10 years ago, and being a former Army soldier, he met so many great veterans, they shared stories, knew of their struggles and several he took fishing. One recently purchased an English springer spaniel puppy from him and his business partner.
A year and a half ago, Alan became a volunteer driver for Community Connection and drove several hundred miles, almost weekly to take veterans to Boise, Walla Walla, Ontario, La Grande, and just about anywhere their appointments were. During his career with Farmers Insurance, he felt his driving skill was still needed and enjoyed every one of those people whom he drove to appointments. In his heart, he felt being of “service to others” was so important, and even though riding in a car can be hard on “the backside,” he enjoyed every minute of it.
There are so many stories which could be told, there are too many lists and for all of you reading this, near and far, remember those stories, share, build on them and keep the love of the outdoors on your daily schedule. Alan said that his “circle of life” was coming to an end, it is what it is, so please be positive, do good things, don’t let what’s happening in our world overwhelm you. God is in control, and he was going to see Jesus face-to-face, all his pain and poor health were going to be gone.
Alan served on the Baker Trap Club Board and was a member for 40 years. He enjoyed trap shooting.
He was baptized at the age of 12 in Bend at the Bend Christian Church and his quiet faith and how he helped serve others is what he was called to do. So, do good, lend a helping hand, give when you don’t think you can be the hands and feet of Jesus, he’ll guide you through every situation and the problem you have in your life.
Alan is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jeanne Ann; his stepsons, Scott Shively and his wife, Shelly, and Tim Shively and his wife, Brenda, both of Baker City; his son, Gene Mellott, and his wife, Lynn, of Seiad Valley, California; and only daughter, Lucinda Mellott Stephenson, and her husband, Tom, of Corunna, Michigan; grandchildren, Courtney Shively Ackerman and her husband, Ryan; great-grandchildren Ms. Payton, Jack and Max of Albuquerque, New Mexico; granddaughter, Ashley Shively of Beaverton, and grandson Zach Shively of Boise; brother-in-law, Gary Farran, and two nephews, James and Beth Farran, Andy and Tonya Farran and their children. He is also survived by his special dogs, Lucy, Kit, Twig, Wally and Tag.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents, John, and Lois, as well as his only sister, Corrine “Corky” Mellott Farran, and two of his favorite dogs, Weaver and Spring.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Connection, Disabled American Veterans, or a charity of one’s choice through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814.
To light a candle in memory of Alan or to leave a condolence for the family, go to www.colestributecenter.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.