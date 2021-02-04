Alex Sackos
Baker City, 1934-2021
Alex Sackos, 86, a lifetime Baker County resident and owner of Sackos Excavating Baker City, died on Jan. 30, 2021, among loved ones.
At his request there will not be a service.
Alex was born on May 1, 1934, in the little town of Rock Creek to Gus and Buelah (Coles) Sackos. Though born of humble roots and only achieving a seventh-grade education, Alex’s strong work ethic led him to build several companies and earned him an outstanding reputation in the excavating and sand and gravel ready-mix business. Loyalty and quality of work to his profession and customers were his utmost pride and joy in life.
On Aug. 7, 1953, Alex married the love of his life, Mary Lou Anderson. Together they formed the company Sackos Excavating and created a family, bearing a daughter, Terese, and son, Anthony.
Alex is survived by his wife, Mary Lou, and children, Terese and Anthony; his daughter-in-law, Maggie; his grandsons, Brian, Scott and Kevin; his granddaughter, Hayley; a special grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Trinity and Rachel; a great-granddaughter Chloee; and the following extended family, Larry and Barbara, nephew Greg, nieces, Kristen and Karen; and many cherished friends, as well as his beloved animals, Honey and Fancy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gus and Buelah; his brother, Marcus; and his grandson, Brad.
Alex’s work, generosity, and love of the community will long be felt throughout Baker County.
Those wishing to make contributions in memory of Alex can direct them to Best Friends of Baker or a charity of one’s choice, through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814.
To light a candle in memory of Alex, go to www.colestributecenter.com
