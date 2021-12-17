Alice Saunders

Alice Lavina (Martin) Saunders, 93, of Hermiston, and a former longtime Baker City resident, died Dec. 15, 2021.
Her graveside service will be Tuesday, Dec. 21 at noon at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland.
Alice was born on April 6, 1928, in Richland to Herman and Laura Annavea (Haskins) Martin. Her parents owned and operated the telephone company. Since their residence was connected to the back of the telephone office, she claimed to be born in a telephone office.
Alice graduated from Richland High School along with her lifelong sweetheart, Raymond Sauders Jr. Because WWII had already begun, Ray was serving in the Navy when he was granted a 10-day leave to marry Alice on March 10, 1945. She later graduated from Richland High School in May of 1945.
Alice and Ray began their life together in 1946, living in Baker, where they resided for most of their married life. They soon completed their family with the addition of two daughters, Terrilyn and Judith. Alice began working outside of the home when the girls were in school. She was the manager of the S & H Green Stamp Store until it closed. Then she served in the Baker County Clerk’s office for a few years before being elected to three terms as the Baker County Treasurer.
In 2003, Ray and Alice made the decision to move to Hermiston to be near their oldest daughter, Terrilyn Piquet. Flower and vegetable gardening was a hobby and a passion for her entire life. She enjoyed sharing bouquets of flowers with her family and friends.
Alice is survived by her daughters: Terrilyn Piquet (Allen) of Hermiston, and Judith Chapman (Charles) of Abilene, Texas; her granddaughters: Raquel Piquet (Craig), Monique Piquet, Bridget Hinrichs (Jon), Danielle Piquet, Tonya Weatherman (Brendan) and Amy Alice Burson; her great-grandchildren: Damian Piquet, Devin Piquet, Brayden Hinrichs, Brooklyn Hinrichs, Jaelyn Hinrichs, Lirian Holden. Annika Holden, Holton Weatherman, Ellie Weatherman and Hudson Weatherman.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Ray, and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vange John Memorial Hospice Education Fund or Eagle Valley Cemetery. Please share memories of Alice with her family at burnsmortuary-hermiston.com.
