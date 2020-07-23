Allen Phillips
Formerly of Baker City, 1942-2020
On Thursday, July 9, 2020, with hurting hearts we lost our very well loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Allen Phillips, in Ontario. He lost his life to cancer.
There will be a virtual service at the Haren-Wood Funeral Home website obituary page. It will be available on July 30. It can be viewed at Haren-Wood.com.
Allen was born on Oct. 15, 1942, at Baker City to Harry Alton Phillips (Hap) and Ethelda Phillips (Buddy). He was one of four children born to Hap and Buddy. They lived on a ranch on the foothills of the Elkhorn Range of the Blue Mountains, a beautiful property that Allen deeply loved.
Allen was many things to many people but mostly he was loved by all. He was a loving husband, a great father, an excellent listener, a mentor, a best friend. Allen was one of the hardest working people we have ever known, his family said. He was honest, loving, and overall just a genuine great person who loved life and cracked silly jokes. He had many passions in life — working his farm, fishing, being with family and friends, and he had a voracious love of seafood.
Allen was a jack-of-all-trades and mastered them all. He was a horse farrier, horse trainer, bought and sold cattle, rancher, fireman, real estate agent, and retired as the Baker County assessor of many years.
Allen’s first love and wife was Marilee Phillips, who sadly lost her life to a long battle with breast cancer. He adored her and cherished the memories and great times he had with her and their children, Corrina and Damon Phillips. There were vacations, rodeos, camping, boating, hunting, 4-H and so much more. He was a kind man but taught his children that if you do nothing at all, work hard, be proud and always treat people the way you would like to be treated.
Allen, after losing his wife Marilee, was blessed with a new love, Marjorie Spratt. They married June 21, 1991. As two separate families they so effortlessly became one. It’s not surprising Allen would find love again and another amazing woman, Marjorie, who he also adored, and they created wonderful new memories. His heart was so big and full of love it had to be shared. They had a full life full of love and adventures. That brought their families new memories of holidays, trips, kids and numerous summers with a house full of love and grandkids.
I, Corrina Phillips, Allen’s daughter, was asked to write this. I asked my siblings for their input and all of our thoughts were the same, a great man, a best friend, with this quirky sense of humor. We can all say that he is in our hearts and souls and will be missed forever. We are thankful to blessed with the man we call Dad, Allen Phillips.
Allen is survived by his wife, Marjorie Phillips; their five children: daughters, Corrina Phillips (Brett Pierce), Michelle McClure (Rick McClure), Marylin Spratt, (Trent Fortney); and sons, Michael Spratt and Damon Phillips; his sisters, Joyce Williams (Woody Williams) and Helen Hopkins; his grandchildren, James Fillion, Marilee Fillion (Brenden Clerget), John Phillips (Sharee Phillips), Nisha Phillips-Wade (Jeremiah Wade), Michael McClure (Jennifer McClure) and Brock Foster; 10 great-grandchildren; and his cousins.
Allen was preceded in death by his father and mother, Hap and Buddy Phillips; his wife, Marilee Phillips; and his brother, George Phillips.
As we say goodbye for now you are missed and we have big holes in our hearts, but time will heal us and the memories we cherish will help to fill the void, his family said. We know you are looking down on us and will guide us through this difficult time and the memory of one of your jokes will make us smile. With love, your family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity, homeless shelter or animal shelter.
