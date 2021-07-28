Allen Stevenson Jr.
Baker City, 1953-2021
Allen Dean Stevenson Jr. (PAPA), 68, of Baker City, died July 17, 2021, at his home.
The family will have a memorial service for Allen and his late wife, Vickie, who died in January 2021, on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day weekend) at 1101 Red Willow Road in Kendrick, Idaho.
Allen was born on May 11, 1953, at Glendale, California, to Dean and Phyllis Stevenson. Allen was raised in California with his sister, Linda and brother, Gary. Allen graduated from high school in Porterville, California, in 1971.
While working in Oregon, he met the love of his life, Vickie. She was a waitress at the restaurant he frequented, and the attraction was immediate. Vickie was a single parent to four children, and soon after meeting, the whole family packed up to be together in Bend. Allen was only 21 years old when he became an instant Dad to Craig, Kim, Kerri and Kristi. Allen was an avid fisherman with many memories of family fishing trips. One of them was a yearly trip to Ontario, Oregon, to spend a week camping in a cow pasture and to fish the Snake River for catfish. These were some of the family’s happiest times and provided many great memories.
Allen was a loving son, brother, father, and grandfather. He loved his children and grandchildren unconditionally. Allen’s greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. He made sure to attend every activity and birthday possible, even if he had to travel to do so. Baseball being his favorite, you could see him in the stands at every game, cheering them on.
Allen was a hard worker. His entire career was spent as a driller/blaster. He enjoyed it when friends and family would come out to watch one of his shots. He took a lot of pride in his work and truly enjoyed what he did. His work ethic was an inspiration to his children and grandchildren.
Allen was married to Vickie for 47 years. Their home was filled with love, loudness, laughter, and joy. Unfortunately, Vickie passed away in January of 2021, and the family finds comfort in knowing that he will now be forever with his soulmate.
Allen is survived by his mother, Phyllis Stevenson of Bend; his daughters, Kim (Pete) Nelson of Baker City, Kerri Robinson (Curtis Tatlock) of Baker City, Kristi (James) Shoman of Benton City, Washington, foster daughter, Lori Ebright (Dary) of Warrenton, Oregon; his grandchildren, Lindsey Mawhinney (Red), Taylor Nelson, Brady Nelson, Landon Nelson, Anthony Simmons (Christina), Trever Simmons, Taber Baldwin, Dillon Baldwin, Jake Morris, Harley Morris, Emily Tatlock, Sam Tatlock, and Caistyn Brooks; 12 great-grandchildren; his brother, Gary Stevenson; his sister, Linda Wolf; his brother-in-law, Byron Hodges (Gloria); his sister-in-law, Sharon Frye (Rob); and several nieces and nephews.
Allen was preceded in death by his wife, Vickie Stevenson; his father, Dean Stevenson; his son, Craig Robinson; his grandson, Joshua Nelson; his great-grandson, Morgan Mawhinney; his father-in-law, Wallace Hodges; and his mother-in-law, June Wallace.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the Baker City Lions Club through Grays West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave an online condolence for Allen’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
