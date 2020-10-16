Alpha Silver
Formerly of Baker City, 1953-2020
Alpha J. Silver, 67, formerly of Baker City, died on Oct. 10, 2020, at her home at Hope Village in Canby.
She had a long battle with respiratory illnesses and heart disease.
Alpha was born on May 13, 1953, at Baker City to Sam and Ruth Woodcock. She married and had a daughter in 1971. They moved many times but always considered Baker City home.
Through the years she was a housekeeper and a homemaker.
She loved nature and going to the mountains. She collected rocks her whole life and was an avid pool player.
Her family is grateful to Hope Village for their great care. She also considered many of the staff members as her friends.
Alpha is survived by her daughter, Ahisha Bushek, and her son-in-law, Brian; her grandchildren, Clarissa Bushek and Johnathan Bushek; her great-grandchildren, Honesty, Brady and Bella; her brother, Robert (Bob) Woodcock, his wife, Pam, and their daughter, Melody, and family.
