Andrea Patacini
Formerly of Baker City, 1981-2021
Andrea (Cloudt) Patacini, 39, a former Baker City resident, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Jan. 22, 2021, at her home in Kennewick, Washington.
Andrea was born on July 28, 1981, at Baker City to Steven and Karen Cloudt. She grew up in Baker and graduated from Baker High School in 1999. After graduation, she went to Boise State University for two years then transferred to Oregon State University at Corvallis to complete her degree in nutrition. Her last year of education was spent in Omaha, Nebraska, where she completed a nutrition internship.
Her first job as a registered dietician was at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Baker City where she worked for one year. Her next job was at Sunnyside Hospital in Washington where she worked for four years. Andrea most recently worked for Trios Health System as a registered dietician and just received recognition for serving the system for five years.
While working at Sunnyside Hospital, she met her husband, Robert Patacini, after being introduced through his mother. Andrea and Robert reside in Kennewick with their two children, Lena, age 8 and Mason, age 6.
Andrea, Robert and the kids enjoyed boating on the Columbia River and travelling. Andrea loved to dance, hike and visit with friends. Andrea was always joking and making people laugh.
Andrea developed type 1 diabetes at the age of 9. As an adult she was an active member and advocate for juvenile diabetes research. As a registered dietitian and fellow diabetic, she loved guiding and educating new diabetics. Andrea enjoyed planning and facilitating the annual Trios Health diabetes day camp for children. Additionally, she was a certified insulin pump trainer, and she taught many people with diabetes how to use their new insulin pump.
Throughout her life, Andrea was known for her great laugh, friendly nature and her ability to make those around her laugh. She enjoyed watching reruns of “The Office” even though it irritated her husband! She touched a lot of lives in her short time with us, her family said.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; her children, Lena and Mason, and her stepdaughter, Amy; her parents, Steve and Karen Cloudt; her brother, David; her sisters, Christy and Amy; and four nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joe and Lena Frericks, Avery Cloudt and Wealtha Silvera; her aunt, Nikki Rankin, and her uncle, Bruce Cloudt.
A friend from high school has set up a GoFundMe account as a gift to the children and to pay for any other expenses needed. To donate to the fund, search for “In Memory of Andrea Patacini” on gofundme.com. Donations to the American Diabetes Association would also be accepted in honor of Andrea.
