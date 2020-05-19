Andrew Parisien
Formerly of Baker City, 1998-2020
Andrew Jordan Parisien, 21, of Minot, North Dakota, and formerly of Baker City, died on May 13, 2020, at a Minot hospital.
There will be a private service at a day and time to be determined. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomas Family Funeral Home in Minot.
Andrew Jordan Parisien was born on July 18, 1998, at Baker City, to Joshua Parisien and Tiffani Moudy. He was raised and educated in Baker City and in North Dakota, where the family moved in 2013.
Andrew was the most caring and loving person we have been blessed to share our life with, his family said. He would do anything for anyone, never thinking about himself first. He enjoyed hanging out with his brothers, having a good time, listening to music and playing video games. Most recently, Andrew (along with his brother Johnathan) had been working as a flooring installer. He always worked hard at whatever he was doing.
Andrew is survived by his mother and stepfather, Tiffani Moudy and Michael Colvin of Minot; his father and stepmother, Joshua Parisien and Christina Fink of Redfield, South Dakota; his brothers, Alex Parisien (Roxy Manhart), Austin Parisien and Johnathan Parisien, all of Minot, Zander Parisien and Lily Parisien, both of Redfield, and Breydon Rice-Colvin of Baker City; his grandparents, Steve Moudy of Baker City, Arletta and Bob Mespelt of Dunseith, North Dakota, Edward Parisien of Marysville, Washington, and Donna and Charles Colvin of Clarkston, Washington; his nieces, Ava Collier and Ashlynn Parisien; his nephew, Parker Parisien; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and loving family members.
Andrew was preceded in death by his grandmother, Kathy Moudy.
Andrew, you will always be in our hearts, his family said. We will love you and miss you every day we live, but we know we will see you again.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family using the link from Andrew’s online obituary at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com.
