Andrew Petty
Formerly of Baker City, 1919-2021
Andrew Joseph Petty (known as A. Joseph Petty), 101, of Walla Walla, Washington, and formerly of Baker City and Prineville, died in his sleep on Jan. 4, 2021, at Wheatland Village Retirement and Assisted Living in Walla Walla.
Joe was born on July 27, 1919, at Goshen, Oregon, near Eugene, to Riley and Mamie (Sheridan) Petty. He grew up on a farm and completed early education in the Creswell area. In 1943 he earned his bachelor of science degree in Agriculture Engineering at Oregon State University; later he received his Civil Engineering rating. On Nov. 26, 1943, Joe married Virginia Park at the First Baptist Church in Redmond.
Joe was employed with Soil Conservation Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, working in Redmond, Baker City and Lakeview, before transferring to Elko, Nevada until his retirement in 1968.
Joe and Virginia returned to Oregon to acreage along the John Day River near Mitchell until failing health required a move to Prineville, and later to Walla Walla.
He enjoyed doing outdoor activities with his family. He took pride in his work projects, showing friends and family unique sites.
Joe is survived by his wife of 77 years, Virginia Petty of Walla Walla; his daughters, Cheryl (David) Dine of Portland, and Carolyn (Randolph) Ford of Boise; his son, Joel Petty of Sandpoint, Idaho; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Joe was preceded in death by his son, Karl Petty, in 2006.
Whispering Pines Funeral Home in Prineville is in charge of arrangements.
