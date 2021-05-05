‘Andy’ Anderson
Fomerly of Baker City, 1926-2021
Elwin Roy “Andy” Anderson, 95, of Boise, and formerly of Baker City, died April 29, 2021. He will be dearly missed by friends and family.
His memorial service will be Monday, May 10 at 2 p.m. MDT at the Cloverdale Funeral Home in Boise. Due to COVID-19, attendance will be restricted. The service will be webcast live at www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com.
Andy was born on April 18, 1926, at Baker to Roy and Lenora (Hewitt) Anderson. He was the middle child between two sisters, Edith and Grace. He was educated in Baker schools and graduated high school in 1944. He immediately joined the US Navy and went to boot camp, then became a radio and signalman. He served in Pearl Harbor after it was attacked and in post-war Japan. While in the US Navy Reserve, he was recalled to active duty during the Korean conflict. He began working for the US Post Office in Baker following honorable discharge in 1951. He moved his family to Boise to take a new position with the post office. He retired there after 35 years of service.
He married the love of his life, Beverly DeMastus, formerly of Unity. They have four sons: Gary, Ron, Gregg and Larry, all living in Boise. They also have six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Andy was a proud, yet humble man. He left a list of the things he was proud of, where he knew family would find it. Top of the list was always his family. He was a great father, supporting and teaching four boys. He was very proud of his sons’ accomplishments and military service. He was also proud of his service in the US Navy, and proud that he donated over 32 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross over the years. He volunteered at the Idaho State Veteran’s Home for the last eight years.
Andy skied until he was 86 years old. He was given a Distinguished Service Award by the Intermountain National Ski Patrol for assisting injured skiers down the mountain. He especially enjoyed volunteering at the Idaho Warhawk Museum. He participated in the Bridging Generations program where he educated school children about his military experiences. He was a life member of the American Legion and multiple county historic societies. He enjoyed local history, stamp and coin collecting. He competed in the swimming portion of multiple triathlons and was proud of his many trophies.
