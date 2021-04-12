‘Andy’ Harrison
Baker City, 1950-2021
Charles “Andy” Harrison, 71, of Baker City, died April 3, 2021, at his home.
Andy was born on Feb. 26, 1950, at Poteau, Oklahoma, to Gene and Sharolet Harrison. He was raised and educated at Halfway, and graduated from Pine Eagle High School in 1968.
Upon graduation, Andy joined the United States Army and served two tours during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged Feb. 4, 1975.
Andy then went to work as a truck driver for Coldwell Trucking in Pendleton. He was a member of the American Legion Club. Andy’s favorite pastimes include restoring cars and pickups, and fishing on the lake.
He is survived by his siblings, Connie and her husband, Allen Currie, Andy Harrison, Rick Harrison, and Dave and Christine Harrison all of Baker City, Mike Harrison of North Carolina, Kimberly Harrison of Umatilla, and Mark and Regina Harrison of Vancouver, Washington.
Andy was preceded in death by his parents.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Andy the family suggests Heart ’N Home Hospice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
