Anita Daffer
La Grande, 1932-2020
Anita Raquel (Garcia) Daffer, 87, of La Grande, died unexpectedly yet peacefully in her home early morning on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a celebration of her life will be postponed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements will be made at a later date.
Anita Garcia was born on Dec. 16, 1932, at her family’s home in Huntington. Anita was the eldest of six children and became a kind and gentle caretaker to her younger siblings. Despite growing up surrounded by challenges, she went on to become valedictorian of the Class of 1950 at Huntington High School.
Being the smart and determined young woman she was, she went on to nursing school, becoming an RN. While working as a nurse at Weiser Memorial Hospital in Weiser, Idaho, she met the love of her life, Charles “Charlie” Daffer. They were married on March 2, 1956. They enjoyed 64 years and four beautiful children together.
Though she loved her work, she took time off from her career to raise her children before returning to nursing once they reached school age. She continued nursing at St. Joseph Hospital, Grande Ronde Hospital and Valley View Manor (La Grande). She retired in 1992. Anita was a loved and respected nurse, always putting her love for people and her dedication into action.
Anita was a devoted, generous and deeply loving woman who wrapped all she did in kindness. She was always willing to give her time and her heart to her children, Paul, Matt, David and Angie. She volunteered as a Den Mother in Cub Scouts for all three of her boys and then as a Troop Leader in Girl Scouts for her daughter, Angie. She continued that same devotion to her family as her grandchildren came and then her great-grandchildren. Each child brought her joy that she shared with them.
Although raised Catholic, Anita joined the United Methodist Church as an adult, faithfully attending church in Huntington, La Grande, Weiser (First Presbyterian), then back to La Grande for the remainder of her life. She was also a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She rigorously enjoyed her church and sorority families, and was easily loved by all who knew her.
Anita is survived by her husband, Charles Daffer; her children, Paul Daffer, Matt Daffer, David and Karen Daffer, and Angie Arnson and Nathan Gaarsland; her siblings, Miriam and David Rosera, Carol Lofton, Albert Garfield and her sister-in-law, Irene Tallent; her grandchildren, Alan and Jessica Arnson, Teri Arnson, Marcus and Mariah Arnson, Sophie Daffer and Isaac Daffer; and her great-grandchildren, Michael, Luke, Anabella, Annabelle, Elsi, Echo, Charlee, Brielle and Lillian.
Anita was preceded in death by her parents, Avelino and Rose Garcia; her sister, Ramona Garcia; her brothers-in-law, Jack Tallent and JC Gordon; and her sister-in-law, Helen Gordon.
