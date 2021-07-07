Ann Anderson
Baker City, 1933-2021
Ann Anderson, 87, of Baker City, died June 27, 2021, at her residence.
Ann was born on Dec. 9, 1933, at Summit, New Jersey, to Elizibeth (Riesinger) and Frank Simon. For most of her career, she was self-employed and was an accomplished multimedia artist; she was kind and generous with her knowledge. Ann loved teaching classes and workshops to people of all ages.
Ann enjoyed quilting, spinning wool, taking care of her sheep, and riding her horse, named King, in her free time. She also loved gardening.
She is survived by her two daughters, Susan Jambard and Leigh Metz, both of Brookline, New Hampshire; her granddaughters, Blake Jambard of Hollis, New Hampshire, Lindsey Jambard of North Exeter, New Hampshire, and Hannah Metz of Baker City; her grandson, Lucas Metz of Baker City; and three great-grandchildren.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Karen Anderson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Best Friends of Baker through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel by sending a check to 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave an online condolence for Ann’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
