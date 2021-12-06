Ann Wyatt
Baker City, 1927-2021
Ann Wyatt, 93, of Baker City, died Nov. 10, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Baker City.
A celebration of her life will take place in the spring of 2022 at the Episcopal Church in Baker City. The time and date will be announced.
Margaret Ann Wyatt was born on Nov. 11, 1927, in Billings, Montana, to Katherine and Henry Miller. She was raised in Yellowstone County. It was here that she developed her love for wild creatures and the environment.
Ann married Jacob “Jake” Wyatt, MD, on July 12, 1949, in Mission, Kansas. Jake was the director of Child Health Division for the Idaho Health Department and Ann was a housewife plus PTA Stunt Night enthusiast, avid gardener, seamstress, and published writer, playwright, and poet. Ann enrolled at Boise State University in the late 1960s to obtain her associate degree in Medical Records. She worked as an accredited Medical Records Technician at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center and the VA Medical Center. Jake and Ann spent most of their married life in Boise.
Jake died in 1984.
Ann loved to volunteer. When she was 72, she was still actively volunteering for the Boise Art Museum, Idaho Shakespeare Festival, Idaho Botanical Society, Idaho Dance Theater, Malheur Field Station, and the Morrison Center at Boise State University. In 1998 she completed the Boise Citizens Police Academy where she was dubbed “Annie Oakley” because she was a crack shot on the firing range. She was also an avid racewalker, winning many races in the Boise area. Ann adored wildlife, birds and everything outdoors.
In August of 2000, Ann was honored as Idaho’s Ageless Hero in the Vigor and Vitality category for being a truly inspirational senior. An essay written to nominate Ann for this prestigious award shared, “Ms. Wyatt is no stranger to close calls. She barely survived acute mountain sickness while trekking in Nepal. While visiting Antarctica on a Russian research ship her inflatable raft was nudged by an adult humpback whale.”
Ann had a thirst for knowledge. She toured a dozen countries from Siberia to Antarctica, India to Uruguay. She participated in many medical and clinical studies including a 15-year cancer screening study. It is fitting that Ann’s final and selfless request was to have her body donated to OHSU to further their medical education and research programs. ‘
Ann is survived by her daughter, Jill Wyatt of Baker City; and her sons, Mark Wyatt of San Diego, and Scott Wyatt of Anchorage, Alaska.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Jake Wyatt; her parents and her stepmother.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Ann the family suggests the Malheur Field Station, your favorite bird or environmental group, or heart disease charity through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
