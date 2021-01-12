Anna Elaine Dalgliesh
Baker City, 1931-2020
Anna Elaine (Morin) Dalgliesh, 89, died Dec. 30, 2020, at her home in Baker City cradled in the arms of family.
A celebration of her life will occur in the summer.
Elaine was born on Sept. 11, 1931, on the family’s ranch in Wingville to a family who were early homesteaders in Baker County. She grew up on the family ranch outside of Hereford and graduated from Hereford School in 1950.
Elaine lived most of her life in Eastern Oregon. She loved the natural world and passed this love to her family. They inherited her passion for collecting rocks, driftwood, shells, and other items found in forests, high desert and on the beach.
She introduced grandchildren to the John Day Fossil Beds, sparking their interests in nature and the Earth’s natural history. Elaine loved animals and recognized pets as members of the family.
When she first moved to Baker City, she cared for the feral cats from the once vacant lot next to her property. She also inadvertently fed the deer from her garden and enjoyed their company while gardening.
She was an avid gardener with both flower and vegetable gardens. She was planning her next garden just days before she died.
Elaine worked in mills in Mount Vernon and John Day from the late 1970s through the 1990s.
She is survived by her son, Steve Dalgliesh of White Bird, Idaho; daughter, Susie (Mike) Rebman of Midvale, Idaho; daughter, Joyce Thompson of Baker City; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by her brothers, Wayne Morin of Hereford, John (Roberta) Morin of Hereford and Arnie Morin of La Grande; her sister, Darlene Jenkins (Jerry) of Vale; and her friend, Jim Lowe of Hereford.
She was preceded in death by her father, Vernell Morin, and mother, Velma Boyer Morin; daughter, Rita Rae Dalgliesh; daughter, Rhonda Dalgliesh; sister, Mildred Winward; and sister-in-law, Donna Morin.
In her memory, the family suggests donations to Best Friends of Baker City or, as she had hoped to do in the spring, plant flowers and fruit trees.
