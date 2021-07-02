Annette Cheatham
Formerly of Baker City, 1953-2021
Annette Marion Pearce Cheatham, 78, of Union, and formerly of Elgin and Baker City, died June 21, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise.
A celebration of her life service will take place on Saturday, July 10 at 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 901 Penn Ave. in La Grande. A family gathering will follow service at Golden Crown at 1116 Adams Ave. in La Grande.
Annette was born on Oct. 3, 1942, at Baker City to Blanche Ada Spivey and Clarence Marion Pearce. She married Arthur D. Cheatham. Arthur passed away on Jan. 2, 2016.
Annette is survived by two daughters, Julia Musk of Muskegon, Michigan, and Cindi Stawicki of Goldendale, Washington, both formerly from Elgin.
