‘Annie’ Tomat
Formerly of Baker City
Annette C. “Annie” tomat, 82, formerly of Baker City, died June 26, 2020, at her home in Medford.
Interment of her cremains will take place Aug. 1 at 4 p.m. at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland.
Annie was born at Richland in her grandparents’ (Carders) home to Charles E. “Joe” and Vada C. (Carder) Harrison. Her parents later divorced and Vada married Earl “Pete’ Garrett when Annie was 8. She spent her childhood years on the family family in New Bridge.
Annie met and fell in love with Richard Kivett, and they were married on July 7, 1957. They were blessed with three children: Jewele R., Jeanine A. and Jason L. Kivett.
Annie was a lifetime member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and attended high school at Gem State Academy in Caldwell, Idaho, where she graduated in 1955. Annie had a deep, abiding love for the Lord and she used her God-given musical talent as a pianist and vocalist all her life. She was well-known as the best accompanist that a singer, or group of singers, could ever hope to have. She shared her love of music freely with all her siblings, children, grandchildren and friends.
Annie loved to prepare a fabulous meal and she hosted many guests at her home. She always made family celebrations extra special and she loved those special gatherings the most. Her family, and the Lord, were the most important things in her life and she showered everyone with her love.
Annie loved camping, picnics, wildflowers, gardening, canning and sewing. She never missed sending a card and letter for holidays and birthdays. Those remembrances will be greatly missed.
Annie is survived by her daughters, Jewele Turner of Medford and Jeanine Aquilar (Robert) of Medford; her son, Jason Kivett (Lanee) of Medford; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her sisters, Arleen Thomason of Baker City, and Rosalynn Gorham of La Grande; her brother, Earlynn (Rhonda) Garrett of Ione; and nieces, nephews and friends too numerous to mention.
Annie was preceded in death by her grandparents; her parents, Joe and Vada; her stepfather, “Pete”; and a baby sister, Arleen Jane Harrison.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Student Aid Fund of Baker Adventist Christian School, 42171 Chico Road, Baker City, OR 97814.
