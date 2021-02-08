Anthony Boesch
Summerville, 1962-2021
Anthony Ray “Tony” Boesch, 58, of Summerville, died Jan. 29, 2021, with his family by his side.
He was born on Nov. 20, 1962, at Vancouver, Washington, where he was raised and attended Minnehaha Grade School and Hudson’s Bay High.
Tony was married to Nicole Raley on July 11, 1993. Coming into the marriage they each had one child. Tony had a daughter, Tiffany, and Nicole had a son, Joshua. Together they had a son, Tristan. They later divorced.
Growing up, Tony loved to trail ride and game on horses (pole bending, barrel racing, keyhole, scurries, etc). He loved adventuring and grew up loving the outdoors. As an adult he rode snowmobiles, jet skis and four-wheelers, and recently he took up riding his Harley with his best friend, Bryan Wolenweber. Tony played hard and worked hard. Tony was a premier brick and stone mason of the Northwest. He was the owner of American Eagle Masonry; he went on to own American Eagle Sunrooms. His work was showcased several years in a row in the Parade of Homes. He built the Welcome to Vancouver sign as you enter Washington. One of his latest undertakings was the mill in Whipple Creek Park in Ridgefield, Washington. He took pride in his work and settled for nothing less than perfection. Later he went to college and got his associate’s degree in carpentry.
Tony leaves behind a daughter, Tiffany Vara; his sons, Tristian Boesch and Travis Templar; his mother, Joan (Elvin) Peters; his stepmother, Sandy Boesch; his sister Joni Billups; his brother, David (Cricket) Christianson; six grandchildren, Julio, Julianna, Brianna, Rayleyna, Rodolfo and Rosalina; and one great-grandchild, Aaleyah.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Boesch; and his brother, Rick Haycock.
Tony will be forever in our hearts, his family said.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Tony, the family suggests the charity of your choice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
