Antoine Mulder
Formerly of Baker City, 1949-2010
Antoine J. Mulder, 70, a former Baker City resident, died Nov. 15, 2020, at Boise.
He lived in Baker City from 2001 to 2018.
He was cremated and no service is planned.
Antoine was born on Nov. 30, 1949, on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. As the oldest son, it was tradition that he would become a monk. So, from age 13 weeks until he was 12 years old, he was raised in the Shaoin Buddhist Temple. But that was cut short when civil war came and his family moved to Holland. He then went to chef school in Bordeaux, France, for five years and became the youngest chef ever to have graduated.
He also studied martial arts and competed widely. Because of his expertise in that field, he was invited to join the U.S. Marine Corps, which he did in 1967. He served in Vietnam until 1971.
In 1973 he helped rescue U.S. medical students held hostage in Panama.
As well as being a Marine trainer, he also became a martial arts instructor. When one of his young students died from an injury, he was held responsible for the death and served 12½ years at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla. Post-prison, he was sent to a work-release program in Seattle where he established himself as a chef.
He worked as a chef at many famous places, including St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, where he served dignitaries such as Ronald and Nancy Reagan, and Richard Nixon.
On Sept. 11, 2001, he opened a restaurant in Baker City called Chef’s Signature.
It closed in May 2002 due to him suffering a heart attack and seizure and becoming disabled.
On Nov. 27, 2003, in the midst of struggling through a divorce, he surrendered his life to Jesus Christ under the prayerful watch of his neighbor, Libby Carnahan. Antoine was baptized on Feb. 29, 2004, by his first Christian mentor and pastor, Roger Scovil at the Baker City Christian Church, where he subsequently attended.
He was a voracious reader, and soon read the Bible cover-to-cover. He earned his lay pastor diploma from Prison Fellowship (founded by Chuck Colson) on July 22, 2005.
Antoine suffered the effects of Agent Orange as well as PTSD. He was only able to get around in a wheelchair the last decade or so of his life. He had many who helped him because of his disabilities.
He had just finished serving a 28-month prison sentence at Snake River Correctional Institute in October 2020 for a probation violation when he passed away.
He was preceded in death by his father in 1975, and by an infant daughter and her mother in Vietnam during the war.
