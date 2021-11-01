Arlene Ingle
Formerly of Baker City, 1929-2021
Arlene Carnes Ingle, 92, a Baker County native, died Oct. 17, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
A private burial for both Arlene and her husband Don will take place at a later date at Mount Hope Cemetery in Baker City.
Arlene was born on July 22, 1929, in Baker City to Hallie W. and Rozella (Hart) Carnes. The direct descendant of brave Oregon Trail pioneers, she grew up on the family ranch near Haines, where she was active in 4-H, became a skilled horsewoman, and graduated from Muddy Creek High School with honors.
While attending Eastern Oregon University she met Donald (Don) Ingle, who she later married in Boise.
With three young daughters in tow, Arlene and her husband relocated throughout the Pacific Northwest and Colorado in Don’s capacity as a company representative for Standard Oil of California (later Chevron). The Ingles became longstanding entrepreneurs after moving to Durango, Colorado, in 1962 and established Ingle Oil Company. While active in her children’s many activities, she was also a leader in Beta Sigma Phi and numerous other community organizations, all while helping manage the petroleum business in Durango and Cortez. And she and Don could “cut a rug” at Velma’s Supper Club like no others.
Her early formative years were spent in the depths of the Great Depression and during World War II, where she was part of a loving, tight knit and merry extended family of grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins in an idyllic rural setting. She transferred that love and affection to her own children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Arlene and Don’s home was the constant epicenter of fun and celebration with family and friends (and every possible brand of breakfast cereal and cookies). And wilderness horse trips, excursions to local lakes, and the houseboat at Lake Powell, Utah, had her serving as the ultimate planner and hostess. She and Don remained well connected to family and friends in Oregon through regular trips home in generations of family private planes.
Arlene is survived by her daughters, Donna (Dave) Webber of Grand Junction, Colorado, Deanna (Bob) Riley of Durango, Colorado, Debi (Dennis) Jones of Colorado Springs, Colorado; her son, Don Jr. (Karen) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her infant daughter, Deah Michele; her granddaughter, Hallie Webber; her sister, Audrey; and her parents, Hallie and Rozella Carnes.
Memorial contributions in honor of Arlene can made to Eastern Oregon Museum in Haines.
