Arlene Schoorl
Unity, 1949-2020
Arlene May (Clark) Schoorl, 71, of Unity, died peacefully on Dec. 16, 2020, at her home.
On April 22, 1949, Arlene was born along with a twin sister, Darlene, to Dale and Ruth Clark. Early childhood years were spent in the areas of Huntington and Durkee.
In 1960, her family moved to Haines, where she continued grade school then on to Baker High School for graduation in 1968.
Early on, in support of her livelihood, she worked at different positions. While living in Payette, Idaho, she was employed as a long-haul truck driver.
Upon driving for several years, she decided to work in the gold mining industry. To accommodate this new occupation venture, she moved to Battle Mountain, Nevada.
With a new opportunity in life, she relocated to Unity in 1980. She was employed at the Burnt River School District where she spent her remaining working years in varying capacities until her retirement in 2008.
While living in Unity, she met Rex Schoorl, which culminated in marriage on May 26, 1988. Arlene and Rex had many common interests. They enjoyed the serenity of the area that afforded them camping, fishing, and country exploring. She cherished the times spent with friends and family there. Her charitable heart benefited St. Jude Children’s Hospital as well the community of Unity.
Social media afforded her the special time spent conversing with her beloved children and grandchildren. Being spread far and wide, they became as close as her fingertips and a screen away. She was dedicated to never forgetting a birthday of any of her children.
One loving comment stated so sweetly by a granddaughter exemplified Arlene’s love.
“Thank you for always trying to check up on me and Mom — Thank you for showing me that caring for others matters more than anything else — Thank you for teaching me to put God first and to also not to put up with anyone treating me wrongly — I am so blessed to be part of you. My heart is heavy today ...You are loved ... You are Gold ... until I see you again.” This statement is also a reflection of our entire family’s sentiment.
Survivors include her husband, Rex Schoorl of Unity; sister, Darlene, and husband Charles Wendt of Weiser, Idaho; children, Dale (J.R.) Clark and his wife, Kim Clark, of Jerome, Idaho, Tammy O’Dell of Bridger, Wyoming, Evan and his wife, Christine Pritchett, of Roswell, Georgia, Candace (Candy) Tooley of Battle Mountain, Nevada, and Darla and her husband, Tony Liebhardt, of Battle Mountain, Nevada; 12 grandchildren, eight great- grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arlene was preceded in death by her father, Dale E. Clark; her mother, Ruth Clark Ballo; and her sister, Catherine Kay Bailey.
